Rutherfordton, NC offers world tour with restaurant passport this holiday season

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The town of Rutherfordton is known for hosting the tallest Christmas tree in North Carolina. This year they’re setting their sights on a bigger accomplishment, a world tour by taking a trip around town.

Town manager Doug Barrick said a new restaurant passport allows you to collect stamps at restaurants across the town and turn the finished booklets in for prizes at Town Hall.

Restaurants are diverse and offer a variety of food choices including Thai, Mexican, etc.

On Dec 7, Barrick said there will be a tree lighting, pictures with Santa and the Christmas Parade, downtown.

The first and third Saturday’s of the month welcome a Winter farmer’s market at Main Street Market, which also helps to fund a non-profit focusing on mind and body health, Blue Ridge Hope.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Home for the Holidays
Color Your Weather
Dollywood Ticket Giveaway
Pro Football Challenge
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store