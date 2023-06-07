RUTHERFORDTON, N.C. (WSPA) – Officers with the Rutherfordton Police Department are seeking assistance in locating a missing teen who has autism.

According to the police department, Scott Raymond Dwyer Jr. was last seen near the 400 block of North Main Street on Monday around 10:30 p.m.

Dwyer was last seen wearing a black shirt, blue jeans and black tennis shoes with a gray stripe. He is 6’5″ and weighs 182 pounds.

Officials say Dwyer has autism and is very antisocial.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Dwyer is asked to contact the Rutherfordton Police Department at (828) 429-4108.