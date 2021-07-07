Rutherfordton PD seeks public’s help in locating missing man

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – The Rutherfordton Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating Robert Meredith Havens, last seen on Wednesday.

A release from the police department states that Havens was last seen leaving work at Touchstone Fine Cabinetry at Executive Drive and Charlotte Road in Rutherfordton on Wednesday around 3 p.m.

Police said Havens was heading west on Charlotte Road driving a red Chrysler Crossfire with the license plate #TPN-6004.

Havens is a white male with hazel eyes, grey hair, and is 5’4″ tall and weighs roughly 128 pounds. He is on medication for dementia.

Havens is possibly wearing jeans and a long sleeve shirt with a ball cap, police said.

If you have any information regarding his whereabouts you’re asked to contact the Rutherfordton Police Department at 828-287-5062. You can also contact Lt. Ricky Gilbert at 828-289-0383 or the Rutherford County Communication Center at 828-286-2911.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Standouts
Ask the Expert
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store