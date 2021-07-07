Rutherfordton PD seeks public’s help in locating missing man

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – The Rutherfordton Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating Robert Meredith Havens, last seen on Wednesday.

A release from the police department states that Havens was last seen leaving work at Touchstone Fine Cabinetry at Executive Drive and Charlotte Road in Rutherfordton on Wednesday around 3 p.m.

Police said Havens was heading west on Charlotte Road driving a red Chrysler Crossfire with the license plate #TPN-6004.

Havens is a white male with hazel eyes, grey hair, and is 5’4″ tall and weighs roughly 128 pounds. He is on medication for dementia.

Havens is possibly wearing jeans and a long sleeve shirt with a ball cap, police said.

If you have any information regarding his whereabouts you’re asked to contact the Rutherfordton Police Department at 828-287-5062. You can also contact Lt. Ricky Gilbert at 828-289-0383 or the Rutherford County Communication Center at 828-286-2911.