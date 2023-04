RUTHERFORDTON, N.C. (WSPA) – The Rutherfordton police department is asking for the public’s help identifying a man wanted for questioning.

According to the department, the subject is wanted for questioning in passing a counterfeit hundred dollar bill at a Walgreens in Rutherfordton.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lt. Gilbert with the Rutherfordton Police Department at (828)-289-0383.