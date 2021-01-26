S.C. Board of Health and Environmental Control votes on plan to allocate Covid-19 vaccine to counties based on population

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)- At a livestreamed meeting Tuesday, the South Carolina Board of Health and Environmental Control voted 6-2 on a new plan to allocate vaccine doses to counties based on size. However, it will not be implemented for at least two and a half weeks as DHEC officials work to determine how much vaccine providers will receive.

According to DHEC’s interim public health director Dr. Brannon Traxler, the department needed a new plan to allocate doses because demand currently exceeds supply. She said allocating doses will allow providers to plan ahead.

“Whatever gets it out the fastest…to me, we’ve got to follow that path,” said board member Rick Lee.

Dr. Traxler presented two possible paths for distribution: Model A, in which a county’s allocated doses depends on population, and Model B, which mostly relies on population, but would also consider each county’s vulnerable and aging populations.

The board voted in favor of Model A, but their decision calls for health officials to work with providers on implementing the plan until the board meets again in two and a half weeks.

“We don’t want to slow down the efficiency of these large providers, and so it will give us time to work with those large providers to ensure that they can serve those areas, if possible, with their machines, so to speak,” said DHEC acting director Marshall Taylor.

Under Model A, Greenville County, the state’s largest, would receive nearly 5,800 doses a week. This week, Greenville County based providers are receiving nearly 16,000 doses, but they may be administered elsewhere.

Board members spoke up about the need to make sure rural communities aren’t left behind.

A spokesperson for Bon Secours St. Francis provided the following statement: “South Carolina vaccination efforts are being led by DHEC’s guidance. As such, Bon Secours has been in constant communication with their officials about availability and distribution of the vaccine to ensure we are able to align with demand. We are committed to the appropriate and responsible use of the vaccine in accordance with guidelines from local, state and federal agencies. “

Until the DHEC’s next board meeting in two and a half weeks, vaccine allocation will continue roughly the same as it has, according to Dr. Traxler.