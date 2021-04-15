S.C. EPA approved two new treatments for invasive, toxic algae

The South Carolina Environmental Protection Agency approved two new treatments designed to decrease the amount of toxic algae that’s plaguing dozens of water sources across the state.

The CEO of BlueGreen said this treatment will not negatively impact drinking water and it’s also harmless for fish and other wildlife.

According to Eyal Harel, CEO of BlueGreen Water Technology, toxic algal blooms have increased in frequency and severity across the state, threatening dozens of bodies of water and the communities that surround them. The solution can be applied to any body of water, regardless of size, and the solution will float on the surface. Experts say results can be seen in a matter of hours.

“When we reduce the level of toxic species in the water we actually create space for the non-toxic species to overtake the ecological niche. Then you have the toxic species’ natural competitors moving into the arena and serving as an a biological buffer against the toxic species,” Harel said.

The company says the product was approved following several successful projects in Florida supported by governor Ron DeSantis.

Harel said the treatment doesn’t completely get rid of the toxic algae but brings it down to levels that will create a healthier underwater ecosystem.

“It’s not going anywhere— ultimately, its staying there. Other conditions are still present, such as pollution and global warming, which helps those species to thrive so they will come back. Its a chronic problem and it will require chronic attention,” Harel said,

The product is still in the early stages of their implementation process but they’re already in talks with water officials to treat lakes across the state.