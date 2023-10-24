GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) The Supreme Court of South Carolina is stepping out of the courtroom and onto Furman University’s campus this week.

In recent years counties around the state have been able to observe supreme court proceedings. While the justices are reveling in their tour around the state, they wanted to bring their court on the road to benefit South Carolina residents.

“We wanted people to see what goes on in our part of the government,” said Chief Justice Don Beatty, S.C. Supreme Court. “It sometimes looks like we do our work behind the curtains and no one really knows why we do what we do, so we decided to bring our court on the road to allow students and everyone to get involved in what we do, ask questions about what we do and teach a little bit about the law.”

Over the course of two days, the five justices are hearing four cases. They said they were taken aback at how many students came to day one. Many of the students were like Caroline Bozza, who said she’s not necessarily looking to go into law but interested in learning more.

“I thought that was very informational,” said Bozza. “I loved hearing all the perspectives from each attorney and hearing how each justice had questions and try to break down each argument.”

When selecting which cases will be heard in this format, the justices keep students in mind, and try to select local cases that are not too difficult to understand.

“I think it was really really cool, I’ve never been to one once again so being able to experience that while not knowing anything about it and understanding more about law was really eye opening and I really enjoyed it,” said Alex Han, a sophomore at Furman.

Being from Spartanburg, Beatty became interested in law after sitting in the back of the Spartanburg County courthouse while growing up, just to observe. Now he feels confident that this experience might sway some local students’ decisions in what career path to pursue.

“It’s like a lot of us, we thought we’d go into different things but once we got involved in the law it’s endless and I think they’d enjoy it,” said Beatty.

Wednesday’s cases will be inside the McAlister Auditorium at Furman, and the first one will begin at 10 a.m.