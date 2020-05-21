Live Now
Watch Carolina Morning

Safe Harbor in need of donations as shelters reopen

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Safe Harbor, a nonprofit that helps victims of domestic violence and their families, had to make drastic changes during the COVID-19 pandemic. One of the changes it had to make was moving clients from their shelters to a safe place where they could better practice distancing.

Director of Development Amanda Manly said families who were staying in the shelters had to move to hotels, and then switch hotels after one was closed down.

As restrictions ease, clients will be moving back into one of the three shelters. They will be given individual spaces to stay so they can be farther apart.

Manly said this means they will need more supplies to help keep the shelters safe, sanitized and stocked.

Anyone wishing to make a donation can click here to learn more. Donations can also be made online, in person, by mail or by ordering from the nonprofit’s Amazon Wish List.

Click here to view the nonprofit’s wish list.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Senior Standouts
Graduate Gallery
Livin Upstate Deals
Engagement and Wedding Announcements
Things To Do
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories