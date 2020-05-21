Safe Harbor in need of donations as shelters reopen

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Safe Harbor, a nonprofit that helps victims of domestic violence and their families, had to make drastic changes during the COVID-19 pandemic. One of the changes it had to make was moving clients from their shelters to a safe place where they could better practice distancing.

Director of Development Amanda Manly said families who were staying in the shelters had to move to hotels, and then switch hotels after one was closed down.

As restrictions ease, clients will be moving back into one of the three shelters. They will be given individual spaces to stay so they can be farther apart.

Manly said this means they will need more supplies to help keep the shelters safe, sanitized and stocked.

Anyone wishing to make a donation can click here to learn more. Donations can also be made online, in person, by mail or by ordering from the nonprofit’s Amazon Wish List.

Click here to view the nonprofit’s wish list.