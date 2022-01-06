Safe Harbor leaders looking at year ahead while facing less funding, increase in need for services

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Leaders with an Upstate non-profit organization dedicated to providing a safe shelter for domestic violence victims told 7News, they are facing some major financial hardships.

They’re seeing an increase in need for their services but less funding to help.

A place where everyone feels safe and valued. It’s Becky Callaham’s vision and passion which is why she told 7News, she has worked with Safe Harbor for over two decades.

Right now, that mission is especially needed. Callaham said calls for help are starting to go up and so is the severity of them.

“The lethality of the stories we are hearing from our victims are worse than what we’ve ever heard before,” said Becky Callaham with Safe Harbor.

But their funds are drying up. A big part of that is because Callaham said, federal dollars from the Victims of Crime Act have gone down.

“Each year, we are getting $300,000 less than we got three years ago for basic victim services,” Callaham explained

Which means Callaham told 7News, they’re needing to scale back on some of their services.

“Prevention, outreach, immediate services, we have decreased resources and the numbers are going up,” Callaham told us.

A situation that Callaham said puts them in a heartbreaking position.

“They’re calling us because they need help immediately, they are afraid for their life and the majority have children with them and for folks who are answering the help lines to say, ‘you’re right, this is dangerous but we don’t have space for you,'” Callaham said.

Now, they’re calling on the community they have served for decades to lend a helping hand back and invest in these victims.

Callaham said they will keep doing what they can, with what they have.

Right now, they are relying on funds saved up from previous years to get them through 2022. If you would like to donate to Safe Harbor, click here.