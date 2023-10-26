SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – Halloween is estimated by Safe Kids Worldwide to offer a terrifying statistic: Children are twice as likely to be hit by a car and killed on Oct. 31 as any other day of the year. 7NEWS got safety advice from Spartanburg Police and Safe Kids of the Piedmont to help keep families safe on the exciting holiday.

Penny Shaw, the program coordinator for Safe Kids of the Piedmont, said that visibility – lights, reflectors and bright colors – can make children much more visible to drivers.

She also recommended increasing children’s ability to see by avoiding masks and opting for face paint instead. Additionally, she said, make sure that costumes fit properly and that they do not pose a tripping hazard.

Meanwhile, police said parents should keep a close eye on their children. Trick-or-treaters, police said, should never go inside somebody else’s home.

Police also warned drivers that more families will be out en masse for the holiday. According to Maj. Art Littlejohn, children can dart into the road from all directions, including from between parked cars.

“A small child that’s going to cross the street may not pay attention as they enter in the roadway in between two cars,” Littlejohn said. “It’s very important for motorists to slow down to give them enough time to see the kid that may dart across the street.”

Spartanburg police will increase patrols Halloween night, Littlejohn said.