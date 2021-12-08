Safety of Spartanburg Co. intersection in question after back-to-back wrecks

INMAN, S.C. (WSPA) – On Saturday a 10-year-old boy was killed at the intersection Little Mountain Road and Hampton Road in Inman.

For Jeff Bruce, this tragedy hits close to home.

“My youngest son is actually a victim of the same thing. He was in a car wreck that nearly killed him. We thought he was dead,” Bruce said.

Just days later, on Tuesday night, another crash in the same spot.

“There’s going to be accidents, but when you get repetitive places like that,” Bruce said.

Bruce and others who live near the intersection said they’re tired of growing weary to crashes happening so often there.

“Just a split second could make the wrong difference,” Bruce said.

Right now it’s only a two-way stop, but some are suggesting a four-way stop or a roundabout.

South Carolina Department of Transportation Communications Director Pete Poore said a traffic survey last year revealed speeding was the bigger problem.

“The traffic volumes are not increasing. What they are saying is people are driving faster, particularly since little mountain road has been resurfaced recently in the past year or so from what I understand,” Poore said.

Poore said the most likely change to take place would be additional stop signs.

“Speed does not warrant that but traffic volume would so that’s a traffic modification the other option would be the traffic circle. That’s a full-blown construction project,” Poore said.

Spartanburg County said they met on Monday after the fatal crash and talked about the intersection.

The county said they surveyed the roads and couldn’t find anything wrong with the way it is now.

The county did say when there are consistent crashes in an area, they move the road to the top of the priority list for road projects.