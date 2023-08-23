ANDERSON S.C. (WSPA) – The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office hosted an informational women’s safety seminar at Covenant Baptist Church.

According to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, nearly 270 people attended to be trained in situational awareness, pressure points on the body, and more.

Karen Reilly said the reason she went was because she wanted to learn new tactics

“I think the practicality of what they talked about was just very real time, real life kind of situations. I’ve had good training in the past but you can always learn something,” said Reilly.

Anderson Co. Detective Ashley Creamer said the event stems from an incident that happened two years ago when a woman was attacked and assaulted in a grocery store parking lot.

“Just be aware of your surroundings,” said Creamer. “Don’t be focused on your cell phone, cell phones can wait until you get to your vehicle or inside your residence unless it’s an emergency. Put it on speaker phone. Don’t be focused on texting or looking down at somebody’s number.”

A few safety tips from Anderson Co. Sheriff’s Office:

Hug your purse close to you when walking.

Eyes up, put down your phone so that you appear alert and less distracted.

Share your location with a family member or friend through the “Find my Friends” app.

Call non-emergency lines and request a deputy or police officer to patrol the area while you walk to your car if you ever feel unsafe to do so when alone.

Target pressure points:

Eyes

Ears

Nose

Neck and throat

Groin

Knees

Safety Tips for at home: