SALUDA, N.C. (WSPA) – On Friday, December 8, the town of Saluda will be decorated for you to come see Hometown Christmas in Saluda.

Mayor Tangie Morgan said from 6-8 PM enjoy refreshments from local businesses.

Members of Mountain Song, a local choir from Saluda, will fill Main Street and the Visitor Center with the heartwarming sounds of Christmas carols.

This event is brought to you by the Saluda Business Association and the City of Saluda.

Mayor Morgan said there is also a special ecumenical service at 8 pm.

This divine service will be held at the Saluda First Baptist Church located on Henderson St, where Mountain Song is set to deliver an uplifting performance to enhance your spiritual experience.