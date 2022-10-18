GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — E.A. Sween Company, a ready-to-eat sandwich supplier, is investing $38 million in Greenwood County.

The company bought the first building constructed at the North Greenwood Industrial Park.

Company executives celebrated the purchase alongside county leaders and Gov. Henry McMaster during a groundbreaking ceremony Tuesday.

“It will allow us to manufacture 100 million more sandwiches each year, which will double the capacity for our overall company,” said Tom H. Sween, the President and CEO of E.A. Sween Company.

The company is based in Minnesota and chose to expand to Greenwood County after searching for a new facility.

“Greenwood County is a shining example of doing what it takes to attract new business and new opportunities for our citizens,” said Chuck Moates, the Chairman of the Greenwood County Council.

As part of the expansion, the company is creating at least 300 new jobs.

“These jobs, we believe, will enable children who grow up here in Greenwood County to find meaningful careers and stay home to work and live where they’ve been raised,” said Theo Lane, Vice Chairman of the Greenwood County Council.

The facility is located on U.S. 25 and was built with funding generated through Greenwood County’s Capital Project Sales Tax.

“Greenwood County has been blessed with a strong industrial cluster most of which. prior to this industrial park, existed on Highway 246 in our lake area,” explained Lane. “We knew we needed to expand our industrial development. We believe that the 25 North Corridor is the growth area of Greenwood County.”

With the building now sold, Lane said the county plans to begin constructing the next building at the industrial park to continue to bring more jobs and investment to the community.

“I predict great prosperity, and we are delighted to be part of the family with E.A. Sween,” said Gov. Henry McMaster.

Operations at E.A. Sween Company’s facility are expected to begin in July 2023.

To apply for a job with E. A. Sween Company, click here.