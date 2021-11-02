Santa for a Senior kicks off in Spartanburg, Greenville

Be a Santa to a Senior (Source: Home Instead Senior Care)

UPSTATE, S.C. (WSPA) – Santa for a Senior kicks off as the holiday season is quickly approaching.

Santa for a Senior plans to provide gifts to 400 seniors adults who may be overlooked, isolated or alone during the holiday season.

Home Instead Senior Care sponsors this event which runs through Dec. 8.

The gifts collected, which are often necessity items such as toiletries, clothing and blankets, make a big impact and help area seniors combat the holiday blues.

Holiday trees are decorated with ornaments with seniors’ first names. Shoppers choose an ornament, buy one of the requested gifts and return it unwrapped or in a gift bag.

Holiday trees can be found at: