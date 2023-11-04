GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s announced the beloved tradition of visiting Santa Claus is returning this holiday season during the annual Santa’s Wonderland experience.

The festivities begin on Saturday, November 4 and run through Sunday, December 24 at Cabela’s, located at 1025 Woodruff Road.

On Saturday, Santa will arrive at Cabela’s from the North Pole at 5 p.m. to host a free outdoor tailgate event that will transform the retailer into a magical Christmas village with free games, activities and giveaways.

Photo sessions will start on Sunday, November 5. Reservations are recommended and can be made here.

Throughout the holiday season, visitors will have the opportunity to: