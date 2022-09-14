GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA) – The Mount Ariel Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution announced Wednesday an event to observe the 235th anniversary of the signing of the United States Constitution.



The event will take place at the Episcopal Church of the Resurrection in downtown Greenwood at 3 p.m.

The program will include colonial re-enactors, the reading of proclamations and information on the history of the Constitution, and a ringing of bells to commemorate the signing of the U.S. Constitution.

The event is free to the public and will serve as a launch to Constitution Week, held Sept. 17 through 23 nationwide.