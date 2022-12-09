SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Sauce Wars returns to Delaney’s Irish Pub in downtown Spartanburg Sunday.

The cooking competition, which raises money for St. John’s Lutheran Church’s ‘Backpack Buddies’ program, will take place from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

This year, the competition will be held among three teams of culinary students from Spartanburg Community College.

Sauce Wars organizers hope to raise between $10,000 and $15,000 at the event. All the money will go directly to Backpack Buddies.

“Sauces are served by our volunteers. You’ll have a plate that has the numbers one, two or three,” Sauce Wars organizer Alison Ashley said. “It’s a blind test. You’ll be given a marble and you go drop your marble into the bottle that you think has the best sauce.”

To participate, patrons are required to make a non-perishable food or financial donation at the pub. If you are interested in donating but cannot attend the event, click here.

“The competition is wonderful and I hope we win, but more importantly,” Mark Stidham, a competitor said, “I just want to make everything such a success for Backpack Buddies.”

Backpack Buddies helps feed 110 local elementary school students during weekends and over school breaks. In total, the initiative donates roughly 4,500 meals each year.