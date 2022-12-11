SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA)-Students from Spartanburg Community College went head-to-head in a cooking competition in downtown Spartanburg on Sunday night.

It was called Sauce Wars and consisted of three culinary teams competing to see who has the best pasta sauce.

Diners at Delaney’s Irish Pub were able to vote by bringing a financial or non-perishable food donation, and then dropping a marble in the sauce bottle that they liked the best after eating.

The money raised will go to Backpack Buddies, a program that helps feed children in the area.

“We’re just thrilled to be a part of something bigger than ourselves and be able to give back to the community, and I think that is truly important in anything you do, to be able to give back,” said Madison Griner, culinary student.