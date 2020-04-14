Sauer Brands to furlough 97 employees in Mauldin

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Sauer Brands Inc., the parent company of Duke’s Mayonnaise, announced Monday it will be furloughing 131 employees nationwide.

The company said 97 employees will be furloughed in Mauldin.

“We want to emphasize that these are temporary furloughs and we expect to recall affected employees as needed as foodservice demand begins to return to pre-COVID-19 levels,” said Martin Kelly, president and CEO of Sauer Brands Inc. “We know this is a difficult time for everybody, particularly those who are directly affected, and we regret that circumstances have made this action necessary.”

The employees will be paid through April 17 to help give them time to file for unemployment benefits, the release said.

The company said employees will keep their health insurance and the company will pay for the employee’s contribution costs of the benefits for up to 60 days.