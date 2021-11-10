Say cheese! Gaffney among the latest locations to feature ‘selfie museum’

GAFFNEY, S.C. (WSPA) – With social media continuing to evolve, so does the creation of new unique user content.

A new trend popping up across the Upstate offers ways for people to take their photos and videos to the next level.

From ball pits to themed walls, selfie museums are sites for some of the latest social media trends. It’s a playground for people of all ages, whether you are in front or behind the camera.

“Me and my friends like to go so we can post on our social medias and that kind of stuff,” said Abbigayle Haught, co-owner of Hub City Smiles selfie studio.

Selfie museums are places people are visiting to snap photos and create new videos in specialized settings.

“People put them on their Instagrams, their Facebooks. And them can come in, they pay an admission and they have as much time as they want to take as many pictures as they want with all of the different backdrops,” said Haught.

The city of Gaffney will soon be joining the nationwide trend too with the creation of the Setting Standards Selfie Museum.

“I had seen several friends that had been to Las Vegas and New York, and Orlando, Miami and different places that looked like that and they had an absolute ball. I just wanted to do that and bring that here to Gaffney,” said Alicia McDaniel, owner of Setting Standards Selfie Museum.

McDaniel has been working since July to flip an old building in the town that was constructed during the 1940s. It will soon be home to a selfie museum, but with a twist.

The space will feature two levels of creativity. The first floor is where multiple walls will soon color the space, and the second floor will be available for people to rent for special events.

“We have a little something extra than most selfie museums have,” said McDaniel.

She says the creation of the new museum is in an effort to keep the area growing and allow locals to have their own selfie-center.

The lower level of Setting Standards Selfie Museum in Gaffney will open on Thanksgiving night from 8:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m. The entire museum is expected to be complete by mid-December, with additional holiday-themed winter wonderlands. McDaniel says individual admission will be $25.

Hub City Smiles in Spartanburg is open Friday-Monday. It costs $20 per person for entry.