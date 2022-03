SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A Spartanburg road is closed Saturday morning due to a single-vehicle crash.

SC 295 north and south bound lanes near Old Cannan Road Exit are closed down.

According to SC Highway Patrol, a tanker trailer overturned by the Spinx gas station blocking most of the road. This portion of the road will be closed down for an extended amount of time to clean the fuel spill.

SC Highway Patrol are asking drivers to seek an alternative route at this time.