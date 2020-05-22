SC attractions reopen Memorial Day weekend with new rules

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – Extra hand sanitizing stations, social distancing reminders and limited capacity are just a few signs of the coronavirus impact on this Memorial Day weekend.

Governor Henry McMaster gave many entertainment attractions and venues the OK to reopen this weekend. It’s an attempt to boost morale and the economy. Many businesses have taken a financial blow as a result of the virus and associated closures.

“We have lost $5 million in revenue because of this closure,” explained Susan O’Cain with Riverbanks Zoo and Garden.

Attractions like Riverbanks are welcoming the reopening; however, because of the coronavirus a lot of changes have been made.

O’Cain outlined the changes zoo guests will see this weekend. “We are doing limited attendance. Our reptile house and birdhouse are open, but we are limiting that to about 20% capacity in the building.”

Hand sanitizing stations and social distancing reminders will also be placed throughout the zoo. These new social practices come from guidelines drafted by the Accelerate SC task force, which has been influential in reopening the state.

But not every tourist attraction is taking this weekend as a chance to reopen. The South Carolina State Museum is holding off its reopening until Tuesday, June 2nd.

“Once he [Gov. McMaster} gave us the blessing we wanted to make sure everything was perfect. We’ve been sanitizing our building. we’ve been training our staff. We’ve been rearranging some of our exhibits to make sure we can properly social distance in there,” explained Jared Glover with the museum.

Other attractions like go kart tracks and miniature golf facilities have also been allowed to reopen this weekend. For a full list click HERE.