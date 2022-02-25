Anderson, S.C. (WSPA) – SC Bar Young Lawyers Division will hold their annual Cinderella Project prom dress collection for the spring of 2022.

There are two events where students can also pick up prom dresses to wear this season.

Partner at McIntosh, Sherard, Sullivan and Brousseau and State Chair for the Cinderella Project Leslie McIntosh said the prom dress collection is something started by SC Bar Young Lawyers Division organizers more than two decades ago when they saw a need in the community.

The event welcomes students with a school ID card to choose a prom dress and their choice of shoes and makeup for no cost.

McIntosh said there are thousands of dresses to choose from and families are welcome to accompany students to try them on.

The event in Greenville happens February 26 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Aldersgate United Methodist Church at 7 Shannon Drive.

You can still donate clean and gently used dresses at McIntosh, Sherard, Sullivan and Brousseau at 139 North Main in downtown Anderson.

The Anderson event will happen March 5 at Katharine Marie Weddings at 106 East Benson Street.