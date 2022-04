GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – SC Comicon is returning to Greenville this weekend.

The event will be at the Greenville Convention Center on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Sunday from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

While at the event, you will see top creators in comics, celebrity guests, toys, collectibles and cosplayers.

The ticket price will be $25 for Saturday and $20 for Sunday. Kids under 12 get in for free.

