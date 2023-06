Job fair for the South Carolina Department of Disabilities and Special Needs

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina Department of Disabilities and Special Needs is hosting a job fair Thursday in Spartanburg County.

The job fair will be at the Goodwill Industries of Upstate/Midlands located at 219 E. Blackstock Road from 9 a.m. to noon and 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

This is a hiring event for Autism Community Training Homes in Spartanburg County.

Full-time and temporary positions are available along with sign-on bonuses.