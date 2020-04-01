SC election officials review alternative ways to hold June primary

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA)- In less than 3 months South Carolina voters will head to the polls for the June primary or will they? That’s what lawmakers and the South Carolina Election Commission are trying to figure out after the coronavirus creates concerns about public spaces.

All of the seats in the South Carolina State House are up for grabs this year the general election takes place in November, but the primary to narrow down those selections is in June.

But with the full impact of the coronavirus still unknown, how that June primary will look is also up in the air.”

It requires a large amount of people to gather in the same place. and that’s what public health officials are telling us not to do. And many of our poll managers fall in those high risk categories,” explained Chris Whitmire with SCEC.

The commission sent a letter to Governor Henry McMaster outlining potential options.

Early voting would spread voter crowds out over a period of a few weeks instead of hundreds of voters filing into a polling location on election day.

Voting by mail would require election officials to send every registered voter a ballot by mail and then offer 2 different ways a voter can cast that ballot.

Officials are also considering expanding absentee voting.

Whitmire continued, “There are only 18 reasons that qualifies a voter to vote absentee and a health pandemic is not one of them. So everyone is not covered by that.”

SCEC does not have emergency powers so the governor would have to issue an order allowing one of those options.

The commission is also pushing for the passage of a bill allowing poll workers to open absentee ballots before the election.