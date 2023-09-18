GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – April 25, 2024, will be a day for the history books and a celebration as the Music Hall of Fame inducts its new class of nominees.

The 2024 event will take place at Furman University on Thursday, April 25. Tickets and sponsorships are available now.

The SC Entertainment and Music Hall of Fame is a non-profit organization that was established in 1989. Their goal is to honor those people who have had a national impact in the entertainment or music industry and who also have ties to the state of South Carolina.

Officials said, “South Carolina is fortunate to be home to countless nationally recognized Musicians and Entertainment professionals which is why our goal is to keep these legends in the minds and hearts of all who visit the Hall of Fame as well as propel “up and coming” artists towards the Hall of Fame status.”

The confirmed 2024 inductees are:

Country singer Josh Turner

Point of Grace – (Contemporary Christian Group)

Chadwick Boseman (Film)

Bill Anderson – (Lifetime Achievement Winner)

Ansley Earhardt (FOX News)

Faye Chrisley (TV show “Chrisley Knows Best”)

Mark Ferguson (Sunday in the South)

Mike Rogers (Kentucky Thunder)

Marcus King (Singer, Songwriter)

Jane Robelot (CBS NEWS and WYFF)

James Jamerson (American Bass Player)

Josh White (Singer, Songwriter, Actor)

Ronald Radford (Musician, Guitarist)

For more information, visit the South Carolina Entertainment & Music Hall of Fame website.