GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina Festival of Flowers is underway in Greenwood.

“This is one of greenwood’s biggest events of the year,” said Susan Jackson, the festival chair.

This weekend is the main weekend for the festival and organizers expect it will be a busy weekend.

“It starts out with a 5K in the morning and then ‘Kids Fest’ starts from 9 to 1, right back over here with entertainment, all kinds of kids activities,” said Jackson.

Jackson said people can also enjoy live music, a beer garden, wine tasting, and a market with local vendors.

“What’s the most special part of it is the community coming together,” said Jackson.

This year, the festival celebrates 55 years, but it’s not the only milestone.

“It is the 15th anniversary of our beautiful topiaries,” said Ellesor Holder, who is on the marketing team for the festival. “We have 49 on the square in Uptown Greenwood.”

People can stop, stare, and take pictures of the living works of art.

“They’re worked on year-round, and the city just does an absolutely fabulous job with that. Each of those itty-bitty plants in there gets put in one at a time, so it’s a very tedious job,” said Jackson.

Organizers said there’s something for everyone to enjoy at the festival. They expect to see big crowds, which is good for local shops and businesses too.

“It is community minded. People are going out to eat, people are shopping in the stores,” said Holder.

The city’s horticulture team also asks people not to climb or play on any of the topiaries. These are made out of real plants and they want to make sure everyone can enjoy them. The topiaries are on display all month long.

People can check out all the events and find the festival schedule here.