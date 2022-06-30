GREENVILLE CO., SC (WSPA) – The South Carolina Republican Party has confirmed Joey Russo’s primary win over incumbent Greenville County Councilmember Joe Dill.

Russo defeated Dill by just over 100 votes in the June 14 primary for County Council District 17.

After the primary, Dill protested the results with the Greenville County Republican Party. Dill claimed there were voter irregularities in the primary.

“I think there were problems with people voting. I think that they didn’t understand the process, the machines, operations,” Dill said last week. “There are several places they have to check that the people they voted for ended up in the final count.”

The Greenville County Republican Party held a special meeting to enable Dill to present evidence of his claims. The county party voted to uphold his claims and overturn the results of the primary election.

Joey Russo filed an appeal to the state party on Friday, asking them to uphold the results.

The South Carolina Republican Party’s State Executive Committee voted Thursday to grant the appeal, overrule the county party, and confirm the original results of the primary.

“As required by state law, we held an appeal hearing where candidates could present their case and our Committee members could ask questions,” said SCGOP Chairman Drew McKissick.

The executive committee determined that there was not credible evidence of irregularities which would have changed the outcome of the primary.

“Therefore the Greenville County’s original acceptance of the protest is thrown out,” said McKissick. “No new primary election will take place. Period.”

Dill told 7News Thursday night that the state party’s hearing was invalid under state law and that it should have happened on Saturday.

He said that he is now waiting on the county election commission to decide if a new election should be held before deciding what to do next.