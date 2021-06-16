Man denied bond following hit-and-run crash that killed Greenville Co. teacher

GREENVILLE CO., SC (WSPA) – The man arrested in connection to a deadly hit-and-run involving a Greenville County teacher on June 6 was denied bond Wednesday morning.

South Carolina Highway Patrol said Mantavious McMorris was arrested Tuesday and charged with hit-and-run with death, reckless homicide, and other traffic offenses. McMorris has been booked into the Greenville County Detention Center.

7News previously reported the crash happened on Sunday, June 6 at about 1:14 p.m. on Sulphur Springs Road near Pinsley Circle.

33-year-old Carli Brewer Soukup, a teacher at Mitchell Road Elementary School, was entering a crosswalk near the Swamp Rabbit Trail when a vehicle traveling north hit her before leaving the scene, troopers said.

After her death, Soukup’s husband began raising money to improve safety on the Swamp Rabbit Trail and to support the mental health counseling at Greenville County Schools.

