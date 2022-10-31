(WSPA) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol cautioned motorists planning on traveling this Halloween and revealed some important numbers from the holiday weekend in 2021.

Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway posted some numbers and safety tips for traveling on social media Monday morning.

In 2021 there were 1,355 collisions in the state during the Halloween weekend, highway patrol said. 12 people were injured in a “pedestrian-involved collision” while two were killed. Another 42 were injured in “impaired-driving collisions.”

Trooper Ridgeway offered the following safety tips:

Motorists: Remember to slow down and watch for trick-or-treaters near the roadway

Parents: Make it easier for drivers to see your children by having them carry flashlights or attach reflective tape or glow sticks [to] their costumes.