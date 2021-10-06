SC Highway Patrol seeks information about hit and run crash in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is seeking information about a hit and run crash early Wednesday morning.

The crash happened at 12:54 a.m.

Troopers said an unknown vehicle was traveling north on US 221 (Whitney Street) near US 221 (Pine Street) when it hit a pedestrian. The suspect vehicle left the scene.

The pedestrian sustained serious injuries as a result of the crash.

According to SCHP, the suspect vehicle will possibly have damage to the front hood and fender.

Anyone with information is asked to contact South Carolina Highway Patrol at (864) 241-1000.

