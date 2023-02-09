(WSPA) – Students from an Upstate Catholic school, Our Lady of the Rosary, have now filed a civil lawsuit against the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum after they say they were kicked out for wearing pro-life beanies.

Lawmakers from across the country and especially in South Carolina are now weighing in.

“It’s absolutely ridiculous,” said U.S. Representative William Timmons. “The individual employees have been reprimanded and their superiors say it shouldn’t have happened. I was shocked when I first heard.”

Members of Congress representing South Carolina, like Rep. Timmons, Rep. Ralph Norman, and Rep. Jeff Duncan as well as Senators Tim Scott and Lindsey Graham sent a letter to the Secretary of the Smithsonian, Lonnie Bunch, requesting a response to a set of questions by February 16th.

Senator Lindsey Graham’s office shared that letter with 7NEWS, which states, “As a federal entity and the recipient of more than $1 billion in federal funds every year, there should be no debate as to whether the First Amendment applies to the Smithsonian. We are deeply concerned about this unjust expulsion of young Americans from museums—subsidized with taxpayer dollars—for wearing apparel that your staff disagreed with.”

“We sent a letter to confirm that everything that I suspect is true, is true,” Timmons said. “We’re going to get answers in writing, but it should have never happened. It is absolutely ridiculous. It will never happen again.”

The American Center for Law and Justice is representing nine students and three parents who they believed were unceremoniously booted from the federal museum.

Olivia Summers, representing the senior litigations council said their clients are pleased with support they have received.

“Our clients have really appreciated their representatives coming behind them and showing support,” said Summers, Senior Litigations Council for the American Center for Law and Justice. “Also, indicating that this was unconstitutional behavior. It was not condoned and it needs to be corrected.”

Despite what will now happen with the civil lawsuit, Timmons went on to add he was glad that corrective actions are being taken.