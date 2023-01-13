LEXINGTON, S.C. (WJBF/WSPA) — Investigators in Lexington arrested an Upstate school bus driver on child sex crime charges after they say he solicited an undercover investigator who was posing as an underage teen girl.

According to the Lexington Police Department, 58-year-old Bryan Wesley Rogers, of Wellford, was charged with attempted criminal sexual conduct of a minor age 11-14, two counts of attempted sexual exploitation of a minor, two counts of attempted unlawful dissemination of obscene material to a minor and attempted criminal solicitation of a minor.

Rogers reportedly contacted the detective through social media on Wednesday, believing that the profile was that of a young teenage girl. When the undercover detective told Rogers about her age, he responded by saying “I like young peeps,” according to police.

Rogers told the undercover detective that he wanted to take her to a hotel and have sex, continuing to engage in a sexual conversation with the undercover detective, sent nude photos of himself, as well as pornography, Lexington Police said.

Police said that Rogers drove to Lexington Thursday to meet with who he thought was the teenage girl in order to have sex with her.

When he arrived at the meeting location, he was arrested and taken to the Lexington County Detention Center.

Spartanburg School District Six said Rogers was hired in February 2020 as a bus driver.

The district said they have fired Rogers and he has been trespassed from district property.

District Six said that school administrators contacted parents of students on his bus routes to inform them of the recent charges.

Investigators believe that Rogers may have more underage victims and may have been involved with minors.

If you have any information that may aid investigators, you’re asked to contact Detective Earl Alewine at the Lexington Police Department at (803) 358-7262 or at ealewine@lexsc.com.