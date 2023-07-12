GAFFNEY, S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina Peach Festival is set to begin at 6 p.m. tonight, with more events scheduled this weekend.

The festival has been an annual tradition since 1978, when volunteers gathered to bake the world’s largest peach pie.

The festival has undergone changes since then, with this year’s festival planned to start with praise and worship time in Jolly Park tonight.

On Friday, the festivities will continue with a dessert contest at the Visitor’s Center, a Kickoff Party at Jolly Park, and concerts at Jolly Park and Lake Whelchel.

Lainey Wilson, this year’s headliner, will be playing at the Lake Welchel concert, which starts at 5:40 p.m.

On Saturday, activities will include a 10 a.m. parade down Main Street, music, food vendors, a carnival, a dog show, and wrestling.

The festival will end on July 22 with the Peach Festival Pageant and a dirt track race.

The concerts, race, and pageant require tickets.

For more information about the festival’s events and purchasing tickets, click here.