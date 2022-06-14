SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA)- Early voting in South Carolina is over and polls are officially opening Tuesday morning for the South Carolina Primary.

Polls open at 7 A.M. Tuesday morning and close at 7 P.M.

Spartanburg County Elections and Voter Registration Director Adam Hammons said “there is a few things voters should know” before heading to the polls.

Everyone needs an official form of photo identification, anything from a driver’s license to a concealed weapons permit with your name, address and photo.

Hammons said first-time voters may not be aware that you also need to pick your party before you are able to vote because South Carolina is an open primary.

“Poll workers need to know what ballot to give you,” Hammons added.

Hammons also said a few polling locations have changed because of construction.

If you typically vote at Broome High School, you will go to Cliffdale Middle. If you vote at Carlyle Weslyn Church, you will vote at Carlyle Foster Grove Elementary. And if you vote at Pacolet Elementary, you will go to Pacolet Middle.

Hammons reminds voters if they are still in line when the polls close, they will still be able to cast their vote.