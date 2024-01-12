GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) –South Carolina Restaurant Week is an 11 day opportunity to try new restaurants often at a discounted price throughout the state.

The South Carolina Restaurant and Lodging Association gathers restaurants from fine to casual dining. Participating restaurants will feature new menu items, offer fan favorites, and multi-course menus during Restaurant Week.

The chef’s also enjoy the chance to show their skills to diners.

“People like to go eat for restaurant week. It’s remarkable. People come from everywhere, Charleston, North Carolina, and it’s worth it for the new customers”, said April Moro at Abanico in downtown Greenville.

You can try their authentic restaurant at 21 E. Washington Street in Greenville. It’s open Jan. 11 through Jan. 21 everyday from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. After restaurant week they’re open Wednesday through Sunday 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.