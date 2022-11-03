SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina School for the Deaf and Blind unveiled a new learning opportunity for students.

According to the school, the new printing shop, Pennell Printing will introduce students to new career opportunities and work experiences.

The opportunity will provide a full-service screen printing business operation.

Principal of the Applied Academic Center Cherie Winkler said “They love to see the different things the students do and make.”

She said, “Giving them the skills that they get to work as a team, they get to design, they get to print and they get to make and they really enjoy that.”

The printing shop was funded by donors through a partnership with the School for the Deaf and Blind Foundation.