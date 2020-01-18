SC teachers can earn extra money while teaching students how to spend it

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA)- State Treasurer Curtis Loftis is stressing the importance of financial literacy. The state treasurer launched a new initiative using our educators already in the classrooms to teach our students how to be financially savvy.

The program encourages teachers to incorporate financial literacy into their lesson plans at school making sure South Carolina students are prepared to enter the real world and understand the value of a dollar.

“We’re about ready to send our high school students out into the real world,” said Amanda Stiglbauer, one of the teachers in the program.

That transition is why Loftis is working with the state’s teachers to make sure those students are prepared.

Treasurer Loftis explained, “South Carolina Economics housed in the University of South Carolina, they’ll teach the teachers the best practices on how to teach financial literacy.”

Those teachers then go into the schools and teach other teachers and bring those lessons into the classrooms.

Amanda Stiglbauer outlined some examples of how she incorporates tips and financial lessons into a student’s everyday workload.

“It’s super essential how to manage their money, to look at their paychecks and know how much is being taken out in taxes how much they should contribute to retirement, even though it’s a long ways away it’s important for them to save for the future.”

In return for spreading the word, teachers participating in the program are offered a stipend.

“I don’t know how they get teachers to teach at the salaries they do. I couldn’t do it as a profession. It’s a calling for most people so if we can guide them toward financial literacy by giving them an extra stipend. money is helpful,” added Treasurer Loftis.

Treasurer Loftis is now searching for the second round of educators interested in joining the financial literacy program.

Teachers in the program are paid $1500 a year for teaching financial literacy.

In addition, a bill was filed last year that would require financial literacy to be a topic of instruction at the high school level.