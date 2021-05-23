SC to launch ‘Buckle Up, South Carolina’ campaign

(WSPA) – The South Carolina Department of Public Safety will kick off it’s ‘Buckle Up, South Carolina’ campaign on Monday.

The campaign launches ahead of Memorial Day as troopers, partnering with local law enforcement, encourage the public to practice safe driving.

With restrictions lifting, and summer travel beginning to ramp up, the department is placing an emphasis on making sure drivers are seatbelted. More troopers and police officers will be on the highways and residential roads looking out for those who aren’t wearing their seatbelt, as a part of the initiative.

The special enforcement period begins Monday, May 24 and will run through Sunday, June 6.