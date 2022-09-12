(WSPA) – Notable South Carolina universities and colleges, including schools in the Upstate, were among those listed by US News in the publication’s latest national rankings.

US News recently posted its ‘Best National University Rankings’ article, complete with rankings based on a variety of categories. The methodology was based on several factors including graduation and retention rates, undergraduate academic reputation, financial resources, social mobility, and more.

Among the best national universities, Clemson ranked 77th while the University of South Carolina came in at 115th out of 227.

Among the national liberal arts colleges, Furman University came in 45th nationally and Wofford College was ranked 70th. Furman’s highest ranking was #4 in the ‘Most Innovative Schools’ category.

Wofford’s highest ranking came in the ‘Best Undergraduate Teaching’ category at 46th.

The University of South Carolina was 53rd among top public schools, but took the top spot in the ‘International Business’ category.

“Being ranked No. 1 for the 24th consecutive year reflects the bright, ambitious students, world-class faculty and the comprehensive global curriculum our undergraduate international business program has become known for across the country,” says Darla Moore School of Business Dean Peter Brews. “The Moore School is proud of the comprehensive education its undergraduate international business students receive, which includes unmatched coverage of the complexities of global business, significant coursework in a second functional major and mastery of a second language. This outstanding preparation equips graduates for business careers at leading organizations, wherever they may be based.”

Clemson was 31st among top public schools, and its highest ranking came in the ‘Co-ops/Internships’ category at #19.

“The impact of a degree from Clemson University, along with the positive contributions our University makes on the citizens of the State of South Carolina, remains our highest priority,” Provost Bob Jones said. “It’s always great to be recognized as the leading research university in the state, as well as to be considered among national leaders in these rankings.”