SC voters gear up for Saturday’s primary; absentee ballot numbers see big increase

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA)More than 65,000 South Carolina voters already cast their absentee ballots ahead of Saturday’s election. And poll workers across the state have been gearing up for months preparing for the big day. The Democratic Preference Primary helps narrow down the playing field for the Democratic nominee for president.

“We’ve seen some solid numbers in the absentee precinct as of today about 70000 absentee ballots have been issued,” explained Chris Whitmire with the SC Election Commission.

Yvonne Pygatt waited in line Friday for over an hour to cast her vote.

“First of all, it’s my civic duty and the reason I’m waiting in line so i can cast my vote.”

Tens of thousands more voters are expected to hit the polls Saturday.

“I want to try and make a difference even though I’m just one person,” said Stephanie Ackerson.

Before heading to the polls though there are some things voters should keep in mind.

Starting with the ballot, 12 names will be on it, but be careful because 5 candidates listed have withdrawn from the race. Also make note of names not on the ballot.

Whitmire explained the rules with write-in candidates. “The candidate is on the ballot in other states but not South Carolina because that candidate did not file in South Carolina so the question is can we write in a candidate the answer is no there are no write ins in a primary.”

This will also be the first time all South Carolina voters will use the state’s new voting system.

And if you’re not one of the 70,000 voters voting absentee making sure you know where you’re going before you head to the polls.

“Sometimes polling places change. that could be because the polling place is unavailable the polling place has moved and in presidential primaries polling places are consolidated. It’s not widespread the odds are you’ll vote at the same place but some have moved.”

If you have an absentee ballot at home you have until Saturday (2/29) at 7 pm to turn in your ballot.