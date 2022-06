SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – SC Works is hosting a multi-employer job fair Wednesday in Spartanburg.

The job fair will run from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at SC Works Spartanburg on E. Kennedy Street.

More than 20 employers will be at the job fair.

Job-seekers are asked to pre-register for the fair by clicking here.