Spartanburg, S.C. (WSPA) – SC Works Greater Upstate is having a professional and administrative job fair for recent grads and those looking to change careers.

The job fair is Thursday from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the downtown Spartanburg campus, located at 220 East Kennedy Street.

There are more than 15 companies confirmed to be part of this event. The job fair is geared toward May graduates and those who have experience in a field they’d like to change careers to pursue.

The best way to get ready for Thursday is to create an online account and enter your resume and information.

There is another job fair Wednesday, May 11 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. for veterans specifically.

The job fair is at USC Upstate Student resource center, located at 100 University Way in Spartanburg, open to transitioning military members, military spouses, veterans, and veterans’ spouses and veteran family members.

You can also utilize your local SC Works office to sign up and create an account.

