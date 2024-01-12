OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said scammers have used an injured deputy’s name to steal money.

According to the sheriff’s office, a victim spoke with a deputy to report a fundraising scam.

The victim told deputies that he received a call from someone claiming to the be from the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office.

The victim said the caller asked if he wanted to donate money to support Corporal Lucas Watts, who was shot in the line of duty.

The victim said yes. That is when the caller transferred him to another person who took his debit card information.

The victim contacted his bank to cancel his debit card due to him not knowing if it was a scam or not.

“The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office will never cold call anyone to request a donation on behalf

of Corporal Watts and his family,” says Master Deputy Jimmy Watt, Public Information Officer

from the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office.

Donations are still being accept for Corporal Watts.

Residents are reminded not to share their debit card information or numbers over the phone if

they did not initiate the phone call or with someone who they do not typically do business with.