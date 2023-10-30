Anderson, S.C. (WSPA)- “Scare Away Cancer” is a Halloween trick-or-treat stop where you can get candy and support cancer patients.

Andria Carpenter is the Development Coordinator at the Cancer Association of Anderson, the only local cancer nonprofit in Anderson County. She says on Halloween, you can drop in for candy, a costume contest, games, and snacks from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Patient Services Advocate Haley Moore said their mission is to help reduce the burden of cancer on Anderson County residents by giving treatment-related financial assistance, information, and emotional support.

They also ask for donations, such as adult diapers, nutritional drinks, wigs, and makeup.

You can donate these items to 215 Calhoun St, Anderson, SC 29621 Monday-Thursday between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m.

There is a capital campaign going on right now to provide for a new addition to their current building.

To give online, click here.