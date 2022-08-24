(AP Photo/Courtesy of the South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles)

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles said their mobile services will offer REAL IDS in several locations across the state prior to the upcoming deadline.

The department said anyone purchasing a REAL ID license or identification card must provide their social security card and the following documents unless already on file:

· Proof of Identity and Citizenship (government-issued birth certificate or valid US Passport)

· Two Proofs of Current, Physical SC Address

· Proof of all Legal Name Changes (if applicable

Click here to view the United States Citizen’s Checklist for accepted documents.

The SCDMV mobile events for REAL IDs will be at the following locations:

Aug. 24, 2022 – Seneca Library, 300 East South 2nd Street in Seneca

Aug. 30, 2022 – Pickens County Library, 304 Biltmore Road in Easley

Sept. 13, 2022 – Ridgeway Town Hall, 107 S. Dogwood Ave. in Ridgeway

Sept. 14, 2022 – Kershaw County Library, 1304 Broad Street in Camden

Sept. 27, 2022 – Lancaster Co. Admin. Building (2nd Floor, Council Chambers) 101 North Main Street in Lancaster

Nov. 2, 2022 – Lexington Main Library, 5440 Augusta Rd. in Lexington

Each mobile event will provide REAL ID services to customers from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The cost to purchase a REAL ID driver’s license is $25. An identification card for customers ages 5 to 16 is $15. Customers cannot have both a license and ID.

17-year-olds with the proper documentation can change their identification card to a REAL ID identification card at no charge.

The SCDMV mentioned anyone who needs to take a driving test to renew their license, is an international customer or applying for a commercial driver’s license with a hazmat endorsement will not be able to purchase a REAL ID at these events.

No additional SCDMV services will be offered at these events according to the department.