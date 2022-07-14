SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – There’s a new deadline for people to get their REAL ID’s and the South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles is kicking off efforts to help people get them.

They’re starting their Roadshow in Spartanburg. The mobile event will be held at the Cleveland Park Event Center on Wednesday, July 20. The event will go from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“This ID is going to come with several unseen perks,” said county spokesperson Scottie Kay Blackwell.

REAL ID’s don’t look much different than your regular driver’s license. The only visible difference is a gold start in the top right corner.



“So, you’re going to be able to enter a secure, federal building. You’ll be able to visit a military base, and you’ll be able to fly on a domestic, commercial flight,” said Blackwell.

For those who fly from state-to-state with just your ID all the time, changes are coming.

“Starting in May of 2023, that’s all going to change. You’re going to have to have a REAL ID or a passport to be able to fly across the country,” said Blackwell.

Blackwell said they are so excited to host the SCDMV’s first mobile experience.

“We expect it to be a pretty quick and easy process, then your new ID will be mailed to you,” she said.

You may remember, the original REAL ID deadline was October of 2020. That got pushed back, again and again, due to the coronavirus.

“DMVs were shut down along with everything else, so this project, or initiative, got pushed back,” said Blackwell.

You don’t need an appointment to show up on the 20th, but you can’t show up empty handed. Here’s what you need:

Proof of identity, which can be a birth certificate or a passport.

Social security card or a W-2 that has a social security number on it.

Two proofs of your current, physical South Carolina address. That could include an unexpired driver’s license and a utility bill that is no more than 90 days old.

If applicable, proof of any legal name changes.

The DMV said if you have to take a driving test to renew your license, if you are an international customer, or if you are applying for a commercial driver’s license with a hazmat endorsement, you will not be able to get a REAL ID at their mobile events.

“We’re hoping that it can be a quicker, more convenient stop for folks. Maybe on their lunch break, they can come grab their ID and be done,” said Blackwell.

Blackwell says REAL ID’s are valid for eight years and cost $25. You will need to pass an eye exam at the event and be picture ready. She said they want to focus on Spartanburg drivers, but won’t turn anyone away.

“Folks who travel our roads, whether that’s people who live here, people who work here, people who travel through,” she said.

THE SCDMV is planning on making many stops to continue their Roadshow this summer. Here’s the schedule where you can find the mobile events:

July 20, 2022- Cleveland Park Event Center, 141 North Cleveland Park Drive in Spartanburg

July 26, 2022- Ray Hopkins Mauldin Senior Center, 203 Corn Road in Greenville

July 27, 2022- Cherokee County Administration Building, 110 Railroad Avenue in Gaffney

August 2, 2022- Greenwood County Library, 600 Main Street in Greenwood

Each event will go on from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.