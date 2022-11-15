GREER, S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles (SCDMV) brought the DMV to Spartanburg International Airport to get people to register for their Real ID.

SCDMV officials said with less than 6 months until the Real I.D. deadline on May 3, only half of South Carolinians have gotten their Real ID.

To get your Real ID you need to bring the right documentation like a passport or birth certificate.

You’ll also need your social security number and two physical proofs of your current South Carolina address.

In order to fly a domestic or commercial flight, you will need your Real ID.

The full list of documents needed to get your new ID can be found on the SCDMV website.

The cost for a Real ID is $25 and the price for kids ages five to 16 is $15

The South Carolina DMV will be at GSP International Airport again in the spring before the deadline.